Dollar trades in lower 112 yen zone in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the lower 112 yen range early Friday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 112.35-36yen compared with 112.34-44 yen in New York and 112.30-32 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1374-1378 and 127.80-84 yen against $1.1370-1380 and 127.80-90 yen in New York and $1.1399-1402 and 128.02-06 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

In New York on Thursday, the dollar gained the upper hand as a rebound in U.S. shares improved traders' risk appetite.

Feedback

This kiji is powered by

Follow

Kyodo News

on

©Kyodo News

Kyodo News +

Kyodo News Plus is an online publication delivering the latest news from Japan.

Read the latest stories now.