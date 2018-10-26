World trade chiefs call for action to reform WTO

(getty) WTO director general

A group of trade ministers and officials from around the world vowed Thursday to jointly push for reform of the World Trade Organization to protect multilateral trade order.

Meeting in the Canadian capital Ottawa, the ministers and officials said they shared a "common resolve for rapid and concerted action" to grapple with challenges to the Geneva-based global trade watchdog.

"The current situation at the WTO is no longer sustainable. Our resolve for change must be matched with action," they said in a joint communique issued after their one-day talks.

The gathering was attended by 12 nations including Japan, Brazil, Canada and South Korea, as well as the European Union. Absent from the meeting were the United States and China, which are embroiled in an escalating tariff war.

The communique said the participants "are deeply concerned by recent developments in international trade, particularly the rise in protectionism, which negatively affect the WTO and put the entire multilateral trading system at risk."

The ministers and officials laid out three areas for "urgent consideration," including negotiation, dispute settlement and the implementation of WTO agreements.

The countries and the European Union will take stock of the progress made at their next meeting in January after working-level officials ponder specific ideas toward the goals.

In a related move, Japan, the United States and the European Union agreed last month to co-sponsor a proposal to reform the WTO as part of an effort to prevent Chinese industrial subsidies from distorting the global market.

The change proposed by the three parties concerns the notification system for domestic industrial subsidies and strengthening the activities of the regular committees of the WTO.