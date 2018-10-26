Tokyo stocks fall in morning on concern for global economy

Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning, giving up early gains made after an overnight rebound on Wall Street, as investors remained wary about a possible slowdown in the global economy partly due to U.S.-China trade tensions.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 47.23 points, or 0.22 percent, from Thursday to 21,221.50. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 2.63 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,598.29.

Decliners were led by service, miscellaneous product and precision instrument issues.