Dollar inches down in lower 112 yen zone, weighed by weak stocks

The U.S. dollar inched down in the lower 112 yen range Friday morning in Tokyo, pressured by weak Japanese stocks that prompted some traders to buy the safe-haven Japanese yen.

At noon, the dollar fetched 112.24-25 yen compared with 112.34-44 yen in New York and 112.30-32 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1369-1370 and 127.60-62 yen against $1.1370-1380 and 127.80-90 yen in New York and $1.1399-1402 and 128.02-06 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

The dollar drew modest buying early morning, tracking its upbeat tone from New York where it advanced on a rebound on Wall Street, while also gaining support from a higher opening by Japanese stocks.

But an unexpected fall in the Japanese stock market weighed on the U.S. currency, dealers said.

"Market players were expecting that the dollar would rise further in Tokyo trading hours, but a change in course by Japanese stocks limited its movement," said Kengo Suzuki, chief foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Securities Co.

Meanwhile, market players refrained from active trading before the start of a meeting between Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Friday morning, when they were expected to talk about bolstering economic cooperation amid ongoing frictions between the United States and its trading partners.

"Their trade talks may have an effect on the stock market," which may in turn affect the currency market, said Suzuki.