The Louvre is the most popular European museum on Instagram

According to a study conducted by Holidu, a vacation rental search engine, the Parisian museum tops a list of the most popular museums in Europe on Instagram, ahead of the Tate Modern in London and the Hermitage in Saint Petersburg.

With its vast collection of art and antiquities, the Louvre attracts nine million visitors per year. It is also mentioned in more than three million posts on Instagram, a huge figure that has made the Parisian palace the social network's most popular museum in Europe.

Placed second in the popularity rankings, the Tate Modern has 787,298 hashtag posts. The museum, which is housed in a former power station, welcomes five million visitors each year. In 2016, the London institution opened a brand new building.

Third on the popularity podium, hashtags for Saint Petersburg's Hermitage museum feature in 532,523 posts. The former residence of the Russian tsars is the world's largest museum in terms of the number of objects on show, with more than 60,000 pieces exhibited in close to 1,000 rooms.

With three other museums in the top 10 -- the Louis Vuitton Foundation, the Musée d'Orsay, and the Centre national d'art et de culture Georges-Pompidou -- France is the most featured country in the rankings.

The Top 10 most popular museums on Instagram :

1. The Louvre Museum in Paris, France - 3,145,155 hashtags

2. The Tate Modern in London, Great Britain - 787,298 hashtags

3. The Hermitage Museum in Saint-Petersburg, Russia - 532,523 hashtags

4. The British Museum in London, Great Britain - 429,887 hashtags

5. The Centre national d'art et de culture Georges-Pompidou in Paris, France - 429,605 hashtags

6. The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Netherlands - 375,968 hashtags

7. The Musée d'Orsay in Paris, France - 278,421 hashtags

8. The Vatican Museums in Rome, Italy - 274,226 hashtags

9. The Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy - 266,035 hashtags

10. The Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, France - 227,381 hashtags