Philippines reopens Boracay Island after 6-month clean-up

Boracay Island

The Philippines on Friday reopened its globally popular beach destination of Boracay Island to tourists after a six-month closure to address environmental problems.

"I feel happy. I think many people are here," Manila resident Jennifer Aguilera, 28, told Kyodo News upon stepping ashore the island from a ferry, joining a party of 10 returning visitors.

French tourist Pierre Rolland, 31, who arrived on the island with his Filipino girlfriend, said he expected to see a "cleaner" Boracay after undergoing "rehabilitation" since its April 26 closure.

German tourist Josef Fuchs, 61, echoed Rolland's thoughts. "Less crowded, more controlled (activities of tourists), and cleaner beach," are his expectations, he said.

The 1,060-hectare island, located some 310 kilometers south of the capital Manila, has been hailed as having one of the greatest beaches in the world. It was ordered closed by President Rodrigo Duterte after describing it as a "cesspool" of water pollution.

The bold decision was implemented despite the expected economic loss and the direct impact on tens of thousands of workers and local residents.

During the so-called Phase 1 of the cleanup, Philippine authorities conducted removal of illegal pipes, cleared illegal structures, widened roads, and upgraded the island's wastewater management system as well as solid waste disposal.

The island's most-popular section, White Beach, is noticeably cleaner, with beach beds and chairs prohibited within the 30-meter beach front under the new rules.

"There are many prohibited activities like, currently, water sports cannot be expected here now, as well as fire dancing. Actually, it won't be like Boracay without fire dancing," returning tourist Neil Santiago, 22, from Manila, lamented.

"Although I feel I might get disappointed, but I could also just look and enjoy the nature of Boracay," he added.

Starting from Friday's reopening, the government will start limiting tourist arrivals per day at 6,405 individuals to ensure that the island's carrying capacity of 54,945, which includes residents and migrants and workers, is not breached.

So far, out of 455 hotels and other lodging facilities on the island, 157 have reopened. The rest cannot do so until cleared by the Departments of Tourism, Interior and Environment based on their compliance with all government requirements, including those related to the environment.

The government is now prohibiting large parties on the beach, as well as smoking and drinking in public places. Open fires and the use of kerosene gas or fuel are also no longer allowed on the beach.

A number of rehabilitation projects are ongoing, including road construction and the clean-up of other beach sections, as Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the plan are expected to be completed by April and December next year, respectively.

"The Boracay rehabilitation is our pilot undertaking in sustainable tourism," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said last week.

The reopening of Boracay was marked with a formal ceremony at the island's port, attended by Puyat, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and many other officials.

Boracay received 2,001,974 tourists in 2017, equally split between domestic and foreign visitors, generating more than 56 billion pesos (over $1 billion) in tourism receipts. Among the foreign guests, Chinese and South Koreans make up the majority.