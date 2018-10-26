Gist of press release by Abe, Li after meeting in Beijing

Japan-China talks

The following is the gist of a joint press release issued after a bilateral meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on Friday.

Japan and China agree to:

-- boost bilateral economic cooperation and promote free trade.

-- jointly move ahead with infrastructure projects in third countries.

-- launch dialogue on cooperation in cutting-edge technologies and intellectual property rights protection.

-- resume a currency swap line in case of financial crisis.

-- work together to open a hotline as soon as possible to avert accidental clashes at sea and in the air.

-- make efforts toward the denuclearization of North Korea.

Abe:

-- vows to lift Japan-China relations to a new era.

-- hails China's willingness to consider easing its ban on Japanese food imports introduced following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.