Tokyo stocks extend losses as weak U.S. earnings dim global outlook

Tokyo stocks extended their losses Friday following the previous day's plunge, with the Nikkei index hitting a seven-month low, as investors remained cautious about the global economic outlook amid sluggish U.S. earnings.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 84.13 points, or 0.40 percent, from Thursday at 21,184.60. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 4.91 points, or 0.31 percent, lower at 1,596.01.

Decliners were led by service, precision instrument and miscellaneous product issues.