All about the T-Cross, Volkswagen's latest urban SUV

Volkswagen has just presented its all-new SUV, and the most compact so far, the T-Cross. The subcompact crossover, which is set to launch in the spring of 2019, resembles a downsized T-Roc, in much the same vein as the Renault Captur.

Better adapted to urban driving than the T-Roc and even more compact than the Tiguan, the T-Cross aims to offer elegant looks, versatility and cutting-edge connective technology. Under the hood, there is a choice of four turbocharged engines, three gasoline and one diesel, which range from 94 to 148 hp.

The T-Cross is packed with features to enhance the safety of drivers and passengers alike, notably the Front Assist collision warning system, City Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Hill Start Assist and two systems to facilitate changing lanes, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Traffic Alert, which is also helpful for pulling out of parking spaces.

The smartphone applications accessible via the T-Cross's 8-inch touch screen (which are compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) can also be controlled with voice commands. Also on the dashboard, there is a fully customizable 10.25-inch digital instrument console.

British supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne, who will act as ambassador for the T-Cross, announced her enthusiasm for Volkswagen and the new crossover: "I travel all the time, so working with Volkswagen, the largest automaker in the world, is a perfect partnership for me. The T-Cross is more than just a City-SUV – it has multiple facets (like me!), and I love how stylish it is!!"

Prices for the Volkswagen T-Cross will start at €19,200. There will also be a limited First Edition, which will soon be available for order at €26,300.

The next big event for Volkswagen, will be the 2020 launch of its fully electric SUV, the I.D. CROZZ.