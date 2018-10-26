Japan's key bond yield ends flat

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond ended flat Friday as investors initially sold the safe-haven debt but later bought it back after seeing Tokyo stocks extend losses.

The yield on the No. 352, 0.1 percent issue, the main barometer of long-term interest rates, briefly fell to 0.105 percent, the lowest in one and a half months, before ending interdealer trading at 0.110 percent, unchanged from Thursday's close.

The price of the December futures contract for 10-year bonds rose 0.07 point to 150.72 on the Osaka Exchange.