Japan, China to cooperate in third-country infrastructure projects

Japan-China forum on third countries' infrastructure

Japan and China agreed Friday to step up cooperation in infrastructure projects in third countries amid thawing diplomatic ties.

At a forum attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese and Chinese companies signed documents to undertake more than 50 projects, including the development of a smart city in Thailand.

Envisaged cooperation by the world's two major economies, whose ties had strained over wartime history and territory, comes amid surging demand for infrastructure in Asia and other regions.

Speaking at the forum, Abe expressed hope to create a "win-win-win" situation by Tokyo and Beijing joining hands in infrastructure projects in third countries.

But Abe also stressed the need to have "international standards" to make sure infrastructure investment is open, transparent and economically efficient, adding that the fiscal health of recipient countries should also be taken into consideration.

Tokyo has been on alert against Beijing's perceived attempt to expand influence under its "One Belt, One Road" cross-border infrastructure initiative covering Asia, Africa and Europe. Criticism has grown that China is financially burdening struggling countries with debt and many projects are tied to Chinese companies.

The remarks by Abe, who is making the first official China visit by a Japanese prime minister in nearly seven years, echoed Japan's push for high quality, sustainable infrastructure under its free and open Indo-Pacific strategy.

As part of joint cooperation, Japanese contractor JFE Engineering Corp. and a Chinese enterprise will develop an energy efficient smart city in Thailand.

Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. will expand investment in an offshore wind power generation project in Germany with China's state-owned CITIC Group Corp.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the China Development Bank will launch a scheme to jointly finance infrastructure projects in third countries.