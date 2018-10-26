Dollar slips to 112 yen line on weak earnings, falling stocks

The U.S. dollar slipped to the 112 yen line Friday in Tokyo as sluggish U.S. corporate earnings and weak Japanese stocks undermined investors' risk appetite.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 112.01-02 yen compared with 112.34-44 yen in New York and 112.30-32 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. It moved between 112.02 yen and 112.44 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 112.41 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1375-1377 and 127.41-45 yen against $1.1370-1380 and 127.80-90 yen in New York and $1.1399-1402 and 128.02-06 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

The dollar drew modest buying in the morning as a rebound in U.S. stocks overnight prompted traders to reduce their holdings of the safe-haven yen, which had increased on the recent global stock market sell-off, dealer said.

But the U.S. currency soon pared its gains as investors' risk appetite was curtailed after Tokyo stocks changed their course and started falling around noon amid fears that recent sluggish earnings at major U.S. firms are signaling a global economic downturn, dealers said.

The dollar selling accelerated in late afternoon in tandem with a rebound in the euro, which sharply fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank maintained its monetary policy but warned of weakness in the eurozone economy.

Market players are now keeping their eyes on U.S. economic growth data for the July-September period due out later in the day.

"Amid signs of deterioration in the U.S. economy...if the GDP data came in weaker than market expectations, the dollar will likely meet selling," said Takuya Kanda, a senior researcher at the Gaitame.com Research Institute.