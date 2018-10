On Thursday, Caitlyn Jenner blasted President Donald Trump and his administration’s efforts to roll back rights for transgender people. Jenner made her criticisms in a Washington Post op-ed about the administration’s announcement this week that it wishes to define gender based on a person’s genitalia at birth, a move that could potentially eliminate transgender Americans’ legal recognition. The 68-year-old reality television […]

Caitlyn Jenner Says “I Was Wrong” About Trump’s Support Of LGBTQ Rights In ‘Washington Post’ Op-Ed

