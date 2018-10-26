Russians & Chinese Are Reportedly Listening In On Trump’s Phone Calls To Friends, President Slams Report

Trump Organization Asked Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela For Help In Business Deal

On Wednesday, the New York Times published a report on President Donald Trump‘s iPhone calls to his friends for personal reasons, and claimed Russian and Chinese spies are often listening to his conversations.

Trump was unsurprisingly unhappy about this report, and blasted the newspaper on Twitter, calling the article “boring” and “incorrect.”

“Story is soooo wrong!” he wrote.

The Times claimed Trump has two “official” iPhones that have “limited abilities.” It also said foreign spies are often using the information they gather from the president’s phone conversations to learn how to “work” him and “affect administration policy.”

The piece went on to explain that Trump’s staffers have routinely told him that his cellphone calls are not secure and that Russian could be listening in on him at any given moment. However, the president has refused to heed his aides’ pleas on the issue.

SLIDESHOW: DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

China has been at odds with the United States since Trump took office given the massive trade war the Trump administration started with its imposition of tariffs on many imports from the Asian nation. Trump has repeatedly accused the Chinese of currency manipulation and other similar economic moves.

The Chinese have also, according to the Times, been compiling a list of officials who have connections to China and with whom Trump regularly confers in order to use them against him.

The people on this list include, “Stephen A. Schwarzman, the Blackstone Group chief executive who has endowed a master’s program at Tsinghua University in Beijing, and Steve Wynn, the former Las Vegas casino magnate who used to own a lucrative property in Macau.”

Tapping cellphones, especially those of public officials, is a common practice among espionage individuals and organizations. The 2013 National Security Agency spying scandal revealed this.

The Times also said Trump is advised to switch his two official phones “every 30 days for new ones but rarely does.”