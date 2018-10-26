URGENT: China, Japan should move ties to new historic direction: Xi tells Abe

Japan-China talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the two countries should move bilateral relations in a "new historic direction," at a time when "instability and uncertainties are growing" across the globe.

At the outset of his meeting with Abe in Beijing, Xi said China and Japan "have been sharing wider and more pluralist common interests and common concerns."

"Sound and stable development of China-Japan relations would become fundamental benefits of people of the two nations, which is widely hoped by this region and the international community," Xi said.

Xi's remarks came as China has been engaged in a tariff war with the United States and trying to bolster economic cooperation with Japan.