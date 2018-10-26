Hanamaruki LIQUID SHIO KOJI

While Shio Koji is generally white, the refined, filtered version transforms into a golden elixir of umami.

Marinating is an indispensible technique when it comes to ensuring tender, juicy meat – professionals and home chefs alike utilize dry rubs, wet brines, and many other methods. For those well versed in Japanese cuisine, however, marinating with Salt Koji – a fermented rice and salt mixture – is quickly becoming a preferred technique, as it consistently produces toothsome and succulent dishes, whether you are cooking meat or vegetables. Bringing this tradition to the masses is LIQUID SHIO KOJI by Hanamaruki, introduced to the U.S. in 2016 as the first bottled version of this secret culinary weapon.

Koji is the base of a number of traditional Japanese fermented foods. Made by malting grains (most commonly rice, but Koji is also made using barley, soybean, buckwheat, etc.) with Koji mold (Aspergillus oryzae), it is then utilized to prepare familiar staples ranging from miso to soy sauce, and even sake. In the case of Salt Koji, malted rice is combined with salt and water and then left to stand at room temperature for anywhere from several days to weeks or even longer. The resulting pungent, pulpy paste is effective for tenderizing meats, masking the odors of strong smelling foods, and enhancing the sensation of umami.

Making Shio Koji on your own, however, is laborious. LIQUID SHIO KOJI makes keeping this mixture in your pantry more appealing by offering it as a refined, liquid form within an easy to keep bottle. According to Hanamaruki, its formula is more effective than homemade Shio Koji. As LIQUID SHIO KOJI is not heat-treated, the enzymes within are at their most optimal condition, and thus even more ideal in bringing out the umami and sweetness that are so revered in Japanese cuisine.

Adding it to a brine or marinade is an obvious choice. But umami-rich LIQUID SHIO KOJI can also be used as seasoning – and potential replacement for salt, sugar, soy sauce, MSG, and phosphate – during cooking. Even better, LIQUID SHIO KOJI is gluten-free, and retains all of the health benefits associated with fermented foods, including being pro-biotic, aiding in digestion. It also offers more minerals, vitamins, and fiber than any flavoring agents that you have in your pantry. For the health conscious, this can become an essential ingredient that maximizes flavor and minimizes dietary concerns.

In the kitchen, LIQUID SHIO KOJI lives up to its promise. Just a touch of it can act as a flavor enhancer. Add a dash to scrambled eggs, and it completely transforms something banal into a rich and flavorful dish. After marinating a chicken breast in LIQUID SHIO KOJI for a couple of hours, it came out of the oven golden and delicious, not tough and dry. The surface was crispy, the inside was tender, and the level of seasoning was perfect.

And best of all, if you’re trying to surprise experienced gourmands, it’s not a flavor that’s easy to identify. So when someone asks you, “What’s your secret?” when it comes to a dish using LIQUID SHIO KOJI, you can actually be the keeper of a secret weapon that maintains your rep as a gastronomic hero.

LIQUID SHIO KOJI is great in marinating meat as it makes the meat tender and enhances umami. When marinating, the rule of thumb is to measure the liquid so that it equals 10% of the amount of meat.

Add a new dimension to all your favorite meat, fish, or vegetable dishes. Even the healthiest dishes you encounter will no longer be boring.

Hanamaruki Foods Inc.

www.hanamaruki.co.jp/english.html

LIQUID SHIO KOJI is distributed in the U.S. by

JFC International, Inc.

www.jfcinternational.com