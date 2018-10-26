Florida Man Arrested In Connection With Suspected Pipe Bomb Packages Delivered To Anti-Trump Democrats

Suspect arrested in pipe bomb packages to anti-Trump critics

Federal authorities in New York on Friday morning arrested a suspect believed to be tied to the suspicious packages allegedly containing explosives.

The moves comes after several prominent Democrats and other critics of President Donald Trump— including Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, George Soros and former Attorney General Eric Holder all received suspicious packages this week that contained a white sulfur powder and other bomb-related materials. In total, more 12 such packages have been delivered. The offices of CNN were evacuated on Wednesday after the news network also received a similar package.

On Thursday, it was revealed that many of the packages were delivered via a U.S. post office in Florida. The Department of Justice confirmed on Friday that a man in the state had been arrested in connection with the terrorist acts.

One of the most recent targets of the attempted attacks was Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. Booker reportedly received a package addressed to his office in Camden, although according to CNN, it was intercepted in Florida. A shipment addressed to former National Intelligence Director James Clapper was also found Friday morning at a New York City post office. The recipient address was that of Time Warner and CNN’s offices in Columbus Circle in New York, while the sender’s label showed the package had been delivered from congresswoman and former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz‘s office in Sunrise, Florida.

However, a photo released by CNN of the package addressed to Clapper showed Schultz’s name was misspelled “Shultz” and Florida was misspelled “Florids.”

Clapper told CNN Friday morning of the series of deliveries: “This is definitely domestic terrorism. No question about it in my mind.”

Many of the packages were reportedly sent to a secure facility in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Friday, “We will find the person or persons responsible. We will bring them to justice.”