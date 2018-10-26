Donald Trump Attacks CNN In 3 A.M. Tweet After Suspected Bomb Mailed To Network’s Offices

Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump jumped on Twitter early Friday morning to attack CNN, just days after the news network received a suspected pipe bomb package at its offices in New York City.

A suspect connected to the packages was arrested in Florida on Friday morning.

“Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs … yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!'” Trump tweeted at 3:14 a.m. EST on Friday.

Approximately 30 minutes earlier, Trump had sent another version of that tweet that included just the beginning: “Funny how low rated CNN and others can criticize,” read the first tweet at 2:48 a.m. That post was rapidly deleted.

This also comes after Trump previously slammed the media in a tweet on Thursday morning. The president accused the press of stirring up “anger” among the American public with its “purposely false and inaccurate reporting.”

“Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!” Trump wrote.

At a rally in Wisconsin earlier this week, Trump boasted about “how nice I’m behaving tonight.”

Late-night comedian Stephen Colbert mocked Trump on The Late Show on Thursday for his attacks on the media and his comment about “behaving” nicely.

“Throughout his speech, Trump kept reminding the audience how civil he was being,” said Colbert. “Yes. I used to see presidents do it all the time before we elected a guy who’s more afraid of Jake Tapper thanKim Jong Un.”