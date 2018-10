Last night, Grey’s Anatomy aired it’s latest episode, “Everyday Angel” of its newest season on ABC. The episode continues with the storyline from the last episode of Teddy contemplating whether or not to tell Owen that she’s pregnant, it also highlights Dr. Jackson Avery’s return. “Everyday Angel,” starts with Dr. Avery finding a father camping […]

