World Series 2018 Game 3 (Oct. 26) Preview: Dodgers Host Red Sox – Time Start, Channel, Players To Watch

The Boston Red Sox (2-0) head to Dodger Stadium on Friday night to put a hammerlock on the Los Angeles Dodgers (0-2) for Game 3.

World Series 2018 Game 3 Preview

The Red Sox headed to the City of Angels Wednesday night intent on stretching the lead to 3-0. Manager Alex Cora announced after Game 2’s 4-2 victory that right-hander Rick Porcello will make his first career World Series start in Game 3 for the Red Sox.

Porcello had a 4.28 ERA in the regular season and has gone 1-0 with five allowed runs and a 4.22 ERA over 10 2/3 postseason innings. He has started two games and thrown two games in relief in the postseason.

Porcello won the American League Cy Young Award in 2016 after going 17-7 with a 4.28 ERA during the regular season. Porcello hasn’t made a career start at Dodger Stadium since 2011 but holds an impressive career road ERA (4.03) that’s better than his home ERA (4.48).

“The way it’s mapped out,” Cora said, “it’s Rick in Game 3, and maybe Nate [**Nathan Eovaldi**] in Game 4. But Nate might come in the eighth again. If we have a chance to be up 3-0 with him on the mound, andCraig Kimbrel closing it, we’ll do it.”

The Dodgers will counter with rookie pitcher Walker Buehler, who is also right-handed and making a World Series debut. At times, Buehler has looked like the best pitcher in the Dodgers’ rotation. L.A. will need Buehler to come out strong to avoid a 3-0 deficit.

Buehler had a 2.62 ERA in 24 games during the regular season, but has a 5.40 ERA in three postseason starts and has allowed ten runs in 16 2/3 innings across the NLDS and NLCS.

Buehler’s last start came on Oct. 20 in Game 7 of the NLCS, where he allowed just one run in 4 1/3 innings to help the Dodgers claim their second NL pennant in two seasons.

“For us, right now,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “it’s a game we really need to win.”

Game 3 of the World Series will air on Fox at 8:09 p.m. EST.