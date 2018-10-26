Honda's SEMA 2018 display lineup includes Ridgeline Overland Concept and a surprise

In addition to the Honda Civic Type R TCR, THR-W Honda Civic Type R, F3 Americas Race Car, Honda Ridgeline Overland Concept, 2019 Honda Insight, the first Honda Pedal car,andvarious Powersports models, Honda will also be revealing a mysterious "wild-looking Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept."

For this year's SEMA, Honda announced an impressively long list of models, from race cars to motorbikes to a secretive concept car, that will be on display at its booth. Let's cut to the chase: the Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept, which Honda describes as "wild-looking" is definitely piquing interest. Unfortunately, no details are expected to be released until the press conference on the opening day of the exhibition.

As for the rest of the lineup, a number of Honda race cars, some of which have been piloted by Ryan Eversley and Team Honda Research West, will be in Honda's display beside a Ridgeline Overland Project. This concept vehicle upgrades the four-wheel drive 2017 Ridgeline with more skid plates, some off-road wheels and tires, and a leveling kit for the 2019 generation of the truck. That 2019 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition is further equipped with a versatile Plateau roof rack system that houses "a lightweight, quiet and powerful Honda EU2200i generator" to power all electronics you may need while off-road.

The new 2019 Honda Insight hybrid that became available earlier this year will be on stage outfitted with a plethora of dealer-installed accessories like additional interior lighting. Any and all the extras on the model are available at Honda dealers nationwide.

The Powersports SEMA lineup comprises new and decorated adventure bikes and motorcycles from this and the previous model year. This collection parallels the vehicles on display spanning from off-roading bikes to more street-friendly models, many with flashy customized features that you can bring to your own models. Many extras will be available at Honda dealerships and online. As for the wild concept vehicle, you can watch hondanews.com on October 30 for images and the announcement video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBCq6bGyH1w