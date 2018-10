Megyn Kelly has been removed from hosting the third hour of NBC’s Today Show. This news has come less than two years since Kelly reportedly signed a three year, $69 million contract. On Tuesday, Kelly received huge backlash after making a blackface comment during the panel of her Megyn Kelly Today show. “You truly do get […]

NBC Removes Megyn Kelly From Hosting ‘Today Show,’ Fate Of Her $69 Million Contract In Question

