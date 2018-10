Irish singer, Sinead O’Connor has announced over Twitter that she has converted to Islam and that her new name would be Shuhada’ Davitt. “This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim,” she wrote. “This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes […]

Sinead O’Connor Converts To Islam And Changes Her Name To ‘Shuhada’ Davitt’

