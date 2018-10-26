U.S. economy grows 3.5% in 3rd qtr

資料 Trade: Cars in California in 2018

The U.S. economy expanded an annualized real 3.5 percent in the July-to-September period, the Commerce Department said Friday.

The growth in terms of inflation-adjusted gross domestic product slowed from a 4.2 percent increase in the previous quarter, but beat the average market forecast of 3.3 percent growth.

According to the department, private consumption, which accounts for two-thirds of the world's largest economy, increased 4.0 percent, up from 3.8 percent in the preceding quarter.

Nonresidential private investment, a measure of business spending, rose just 0.8 percent, down from 8.7 percent.

Exports shrank 3.5 percent, compared with an expansion of 9.3 percent. Imports increased 9.1 percent, after contracting 0.6 percent the previous quarter.

GDP measures the total output of goods and services within a country's borders.