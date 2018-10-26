Red Sox Mookie Betts Quietly Delivers Food To Homeless After World Series Game 2 Win

Mookie Betts, Craig Kimbrel Lead Red Sox to 2-1 Win vs Mariners

Who says athletes can’t be generous?

Mookie Betts Delivers Food To Homeless people in boston

Hours after Wednesday night’s 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox outfielderMookie Betts, 26, matched his All-Star on-field performance with an off-field gesture that was just as incredible.

With temperatures dipping into the 30s overnight, Betts reportedly provided hot trays of food to the city’s homeless who were sitting outside the Boston Public Library.

Former Red Sox infielder and host of Boston sports radio WEEI, Lou Merloni, tweeted a photo Thursday night of Betts’ Good Samaritan gesture.

The Red Sox have been thriving behind Bett’s leadership and it’s no surprise that he’s considered to be the perennial American League MVP favorite for Boston.

In Game 1, Betts singled and walked in five trips to the plate, stole a base, and scored a pair of runs. He went 3-for-4 in Game 2, with a double and another run score.

“He’s a huge star. He’s done a great job of taking on that responsibility,” Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcellosaid after Game 2. “Because as great as it is to get that attention, that’s a big responsibility he has to carry, and one that myself and other guys don’t have to carry. He’s done an unbelievable job with it.”

After Betts worked out at second base for Games 1 and 2, Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed to reporters at Dodger Stadium on Thursday that he’ll be moving the All-Star to another base for Game 3.

“No, he’s not playing second base,” Cora told a reporter when asked if Betts was going to play at second for Game 3. “Well, he’s not starting at second base.”

Betts and the Red Sox will enter Dodger Stadium Friday night with the goal of obtaining a three-game lead over Los Angeles.

The first pitch of Game 3 will air Friday night on Fox at 8:09 p.m. EST.