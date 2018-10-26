Pipe Bomb Suspect Cesar Sayoc Posted Often On Right-Wing Websites, Shared Photos Of Himself At Trump Rallies

Florida suspect Cesar Sayoc arrested for pipe bomb packages to Democrats

More details were revealed on Friday afternoon about Cesary Sayoc Jr., the suspect who was arrested in Florida early Friday in connection with the series of bomb-containing packages delivered to prominent Democrats across the country this week.

According to several reports, Sayoc — a 56-year-old man from Aventura, Florida, who was born in New York — often posted photos, videos and other content on several right-wing websites. He also shared conservative news articles from outlets like Breitbart and video clips from Fox News that criticized liberal public officials. The recipients of his 13 explosive-filled packages are all fierce critics of President Donald Trump. The FBI said Friday that these bombs “are not hoax devices.”

The New York Times reported that Sayoc repeatedly posted in groups like The Trump American Party” and “Vote Trump 2020” using an account under the name “Cesar Altieri Randazzo.” That account has since been suspended following his arrest in a supermarket parking lot in Plantation, Florida (west of Fort Lauderdale), on Friday.

Sayoc, a registered Republican, also shared several photos and videos of himself attending Trump rallies while wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

“We have found and immediately removed the suspect’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram,” Facebook said in a statement. “We will also continue to remove content that praises or supports the bombing attempt or the suspect as soon as we’re aware.”

Sayoc also shared posts from pages with names like “Handcuffs for Hillary,” referring to 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Federal authorities also uncovered a Twitter account they believe belongs to Sayoc, which frequently included criticisms of open immigration, gun-reform supporters and other liberal viewpoints.

Sayoc has a long criminal history in Florida that dates back to 1991. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday that he could serve up to 58 years in prison should he be convicted.

A white van tied to Sayoc has also drawn significant attention since his arrest on Friday, as it contained several pro-Trump images as well as multiple anti-Democrat and anti-liberal media photos, like Clinton in crosshairs and Trump sitting atop a tank.