Donald Trump Jr. Likes ‘False Flag’ Tweets About Attempted Pipe Bombings

Donald Trump, Jr. at rally in Iowa

Donald Trump Jr. promoted a series of tweets supporting conspiracy theories regarding the string of suspicious packages that were sent to prominent Democrats and activists this week.

The tweets Trump Jr. ‘liked’ suggested that the pipe bombs sent to 10 different members of the Democratic Party and pro-Democrat celebrities were carried out by the Democrats or their allies in order to get sympathy and support for the midterm elections.

Among those who received the bombs were Former President and Former Vice-President Barack Obamaand Joe Biden, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clintonand actor Robert De Niro. Authorities were able to find the bombs before their intended targets were able to open them.

In a statement sent to the Huffington Post Thursday, a spokesman for Trump Jr. defended the president’s eldest son, saying, “It’s common knowledge that on Twitter, ‘liking’ a tweet doesn’t automatically equal an endorsement of a tweet.”

The statement went on to admonish “establishment media” for jumping to blame President Trump for the bombings.

“Don is withholding judgement and not speculating on the matter until we hear more concrete evidence from those investigating it,” it later added.

Trump Jr. had previously denounced the actors behind the packages, and sympathized with the intended victims as his wife had received a package containing a suspicious white powder earlier this year.

Authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc Jr., the man suspected of sending the packages, Friday. The 56-year-old Florida resident is a registered Republican voter with a criminal record dating back to the 1990s.

During a Wisconsin rally on Wednesday, President Donald Trump called for national unity and for civility in the political sphere in the face of the attempted bombings, but went on to attack the media for its “endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories.”

‘False flag’ conspiracy theories have grown in popularity in the days following the discovery of the mail bombs due to notable conservative figures like Rush Limbaugh pinning the attacks on the Democrats.

On his conservative radio show, Limbaugh refused to believe the actors could hold right-wing affiliations, saying, “Republicans just don’t do this sort of thing.”