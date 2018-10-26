Mexico announces aid options for Central American migrants

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto -- seen here in September in New York -- has offered Central American migrants temporary jobs and health care if they stay in two southern Mexican states

Mexico City (AFP) - Mexico on Friday announced it will offer Central American migrants medical care, education for their children and access to temporary jobs as long as they stay in two southern states.

The plan was the first broad and detailed bid to address concerns of the flood of migrants, mostly from Honduras, who -- facing deadly violence and desperation at home -- set out in caravans for the United States.

President Enrique Pena Nieto announced the "make yourself at home" plan that migrants who agree to remain in Chiapas and Oaxaca states can "receive medical care and even send your children to school," according to a video posted on Twitter.

Migrants who want to take up his offer must file paperwork with the National Institute of Migration.

"This plan is only for those who comply with Mexican laws and is a first step towards a permanent solution for those who have refugee status in Mexico," Pena Nieto said.

A caravan with some 7,000 Central Americans is traveling through southern Mexico and many are determined to reach the United States -- despite warnings from US President Donald Trump, who says they will be turned back.