Two radically souped-up Ram 1500 trucks to be shown at SEMA 2018

This week Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced that Mopar, an automobile part and service supplier, has customized two Ram 1500 concept trucks, one high and one low, for SEMA 2018.

What better venue to demonstrate how to soup up (or down) your pickup trucks than the biggest specialty equipment event in the world? Mopar is using SEMA 2018 to boast some of their production and prototype parts and accessories to gauge which ones should transition from concept to reality.

The two RAM 1500 truck models that will be modified for the event make up just a fraction of the 14 customized vehicles that Mopar will show; however, these trucks may be the stars of the lineup. Both the lifted Rebel concept and dropped Big Horn "Low Down" concept Ram trucks adhere to the rugged, sturdy spirit of Ram both on- and off-road; they're simply enhanced by hundreds of Mopar parts and accessories.

The Rebel Concept Ram 1500, painted in a shade of blue called "Rebel Smoke," was raised two inches by a Mopar lift kit, "for enhanced off-road clearance." To accommodate the heightened driver and passenger entries, black cast-aluminum running boards were installed just below the doors. Additionally, the truck received a set of custom "Rebel Smoke" trimmed wheels outfitted with 35-inch Goodyear DuraTrac tires to give this off-roader the traction and tread it needs to ride the trails.

The nose of the truck was upgraded with a Mopar conceptual performance hood with "Ram Airflow:" a system that brings cold air to the engine which ultimately increases performance while looking fresh and impressive with RAM graphics that emphasize the size of what's beneath.

In the rear of the truck, the bed is supporting five 5-inch LED lights designed to vibrantly illuminate the trail ahead when off-roading. Additionally, the bed features a spare tire carrier, rear bed step, and spray-in bed liner to ramp up the functionality of the vehicle.

As for the model that's dropped two inches, the Big Horn "Low Down" Ram 1500 concept truck, this vehicle was customized to feature the ultimate street style. The lower two-thirds of the vehicle are colored a silvery "Brassphault" shade and the top third, including another horsepower-increasing Mopar conceptual performance hood with the cold-air intake system, was painted with a glossy black finish.

The body was lowered two inches closer to the ground with a "prototype lowering kit, providing a more aggressive stance and appearance." The 22-inch wheels incorporate the exterior color scheme and are accompanied by prototypal wheel flares. Instead of being equipped with LED lights, the bed serves more urban purposes by having a shiny black tonneau cover.

In addition to these two flashy Rams, Mopar is also souping up four Jeep-brand vehicles as well as American drag racer Leah Pritchett's Mopar Challenger Drag Pak car which saw the 2018 NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Championship.

You can admire all these vehicles and lobby for their customizable features at the end of the month in Las Vegas via the highly anticipated vehicle equipment market. SEMA 2018 opens its doors at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcL8kFu1VlY