Rep. Beto O’Roarke trails GOP Sen. Ted Cruz by six points in a new poll by UT-Texas Tribune in the race for a Texas U.S. Senate seat. O’Roarke has run a strong campaign against Cruz visiting every county in the state. O’Roarke has made headlines by calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump . The conservative Houston Chronicle endorsed O’Roarke last week. Still, Texas has not elected a Democrat to statewide office in two decades.

