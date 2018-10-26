IMF board OKs $56.3 bil. loan package for Argentina

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a $56.3 billion loan package for Argentina to help support the South American country's embattled economy.

In June, Argentina said it had reached an agreement with the Washington-based IMF for a three-year, $50 billion lending deal. But it had to go back to the lender for additional support with faster disbursement amid a deepening economic slump.

The latest approval allows Buenos Aires to draw the equivalent of about $5.7 billion immediately, bringing the total amount disbursed since June to about $20.4 billion.

Argentina has been struggling with a plunge in its currency, soaring inflation and the prospects of years of recession. In exchange for the IMF loan, Argentine President Mauricio Macri has promised to balance the government budget in 2019, a year earlier than expected.