Mighty Winx wins record fourth Cox Plate

File picture shows Winx ridden by Hugh Bowman at the Royal Randwick race course in Sydney in August

Melbourne (AFP) - Wonder mare Winx cemented her place in horse racing history Saturday, winning a record fourth Cox Plate and 29th race in a row.

The world's top-rated horse hasn't lost for three years and is now the only one to claim Australia's most prestigious weight-for-age race four times.

Run over 2040m and named after William Cox, who founded the Melbourne Racing Club, it has been held since 1922.

With long-time jockey Hugh Bowman in the saddle, she forged clear on the final bend at the notoriously tight Moonee Valley Racecourse to hold off a brave fight from second placed British galloper Benbatl.

"I can't believe it," Bowman said afterwards. "The electricity that came through my body when I turned into the home straight.

"Everyone watching gets so much joy and pleasure out of this wonderful horse," he added.

"The fact that she's been able to do it so many times consecutively just speaks volumes for the management of her."

The mighty mare smashed legendary sprinter Black Caviar's Australian win record in August when she made it 26 in a row at a race named in her honour.

The darling of the Australian turf has since won another three.

Now seven, Winx’s future beyond the current Australian spring season has not been formalised.

Asked ahead of the race if it would be the last time the champion would be seen in Melbourne, trainer Chris Waller would not be drawn.

"I won't say yes or no because I don't think it's fair really on the horse or the discussions we've had with the owners," he told reporters.

One punter at least went home very happy.

According to Fox Sports, he placed a record Aus$201,200 bet at Aus$1.22 on Winx, scooping Aus$44,264 in winnings.

It was the same person who has backed the horse in 11 straight races.