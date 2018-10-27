1st shipment of this year's Beaujolais Nouveau wine arrives in Japan

Beaujolais Nouveau wine in Japan

This year's first shipment of France's Beaujolais Nouveau wine arrived in Japan on Saturday, ahead of its release on Nov. 15.

Suntory Wine International Ltd., an importer of the wine from the French region of Beaujolais, said its first batch that arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport in the early morning weighed about 3.6 tons and comprised four types in 375-, 750-mililiter and 1.5-liter bottles.

The retail price per 750-mililiter bottle will be set at around 2,560 yen ($23).

"Blessed with moderate rains in early spring, as well as sunny days in and after this summer, it was ideal weather to cultivate grapes," a Suntory official said.

It is estimated that Japan's total imports of the wine by the end of the year will be about 5.3 million bottles. Further shipments will arrive at airports across the country later Saturday and beyond.