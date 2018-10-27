Soccer: Sugioka's goal lifts Bellmare to 1st Levain Cup title

Shonan Bellmare

Twenty-year-old midfielder Daiki Sugioka's first-half goal gave Shonan Bellmare a 1-0 win over the Yokohama F Marinos on Saturday for the team's first Levain Cup title.

Sugioka broke through in the 36th minute at Saitama Stadium when he fired a left-footed shot that Marinos keeper Hiroki Iikura got a hand to, but could not keep out.

"We weren't doing so well until that point, so I wanted to shoot to turn the tide. I hit it as hard as I could, and I'm glad it helped the team," said Sugioka, a member of Japan's under-21 national team.

"It wasn't just me. The whole team protected the lead after that goal," he said. "It feels great to make history for the team."

Marinos dominated possession during the first half but were unable to convert their supremacy into a goal.

They held the momentum and scraped out several scoring opportunities after halftime, but failed to beat Bellmare keeper Yota Akimoto, whose team was playing in its first Levain Cup final.

Bellmare claimed their first major trophy since winning the 1994 Emperor's Cup, when the side was still called Bellmare Hiratsuka.

Under head coach Cho Kwi Jae, who took the job in 2012, Bellmare have been up and down between the J-League's first division and the second-tier J2.

"I shouldn't cry here, but there were times we had difficult moments. We have been doing our very best to move forward one step at a time, so I'm glad our efforts finally paid off," Cho said, his eyes filled with tears.

"I just want to tell the players 'good job'."

Marinos forward Sho Ito, who has scored eight goals in the season's Levain Cup campaign, returned from a left-elbow fracture he sustained last month. He came on for Yuki Otsu with 12 minutes left as Marinos pressed for the elusive goal.

He had the chance to score when he received a pass from Teruhito Nakagawa in front of goal, but he was unable to control the ball with his chest and Shonan defender Keisuke Saka cleared it.

Yokohama were aiming for their first Levain Cup title in 17 years. They entered the final with a 20-3 record against Bellmare with seven draws in the J-League and the Levain Cup.