Hitachi suspected of conducting improper inspections on chip products

Hitachi Chemical

A chemical product unit of Hitachi Ltd. is suspected of conducting improper quality inspections on its semiconductor materials, industry sources said Saturday, in the latest such quality control conduct involving Japanese manufacturers.

Hitachi Chemical Co. inspected its chip sealing materials in a manner different from that specified in contracts with clients, according to officials of chipmakers using the products.

According to one of the officials, his company is still looking into the matter but there should be no significant problems with the quality of the sealing materials in question, called molding compounds, and that the company's supply capability would not be affected.

Hitachi Chemical declined to comment.

The latest suspicion comes after the company said in June it had falsified results of inspections on industrial-use batteries.

Hitachi Chemical has the leading share in the global market of chip sealing materials used for heat and shock resistance.

An industrial product maker KYB Corp. recently admitted to falsifying quality data for its earthquake shock absorbers used in buildings across the country, joining a dozen other manufacturers including automakers grilled over inspection cheating.