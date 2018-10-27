Brian Kemp Worries Voter Turnout Will Favor Stacey Abrams In Leaked Audio

Trump-Endorsed Candidate Brian Kemp Wins GOP Nomination For Georgia Governor's Race

Brian Kemp is currently the Secretary of State in his home state of Georgia, but he’s hoping he’ll soon be the state’s governor. However, recorded audio of Kemp reveals he’s concerned about his chances of attaining that position if all of Georgia’s citizens vote.

BRAIN KEMP WORRIES ABOUT VOTER TURNOUT

Kemp was attending the “Georgia Professionals for Kemp” fundraiser on Friday. Unbeknownst to him, however, an attendee recorded over 21 minutes of Kemp talking. The attendee, aiming to prove this was not fabricated, shared their receipt to the Rolling Stone.

Soon after the recording started, Kemp began airing his concern over the voting base of his Democratic rival, Stacey Abrams. Notably, early voting and “the literally tens of millions of dollars that they [the Abrams camp] are putting behind the get-out-the-vote effort to their base” are causing him to worry about his viability in the race.

Continuing, Kemp stated his belief that a lot of Abrams’ focus is on absentee ballot requests. “They have just an unprecedented number of that,” Kemp expressed. “Which is something that continues to concern us, especially if everybody uses and exercises their right to vote — which they absolutely can — and mail those ballots in, we gotta have heavy turnout to offset that.”

Kemp’s campaign did confirm that the event occurred but refused to comment regarding the validity of the recording. Candice Broce, the Secretary of State’s press secretary, likewise refused to comment, noting that she only represents Kemp’s incumbent office, not his campaign. Moreover, the Facebook page for the event has been removed from public viewing as of Monday night.

According to the polls, Abrams and Kemp are competing in a very tight race. Kemp has recently been accused of abusing his position to bar at least 53,000 people from registering to vote, almost 70 percent of which compose minorities, something Abrams has argued he should resign for. Both politicians appeared together on Tuesday for their first televised debate, and a second debate is currently scheduled for Nov. 4, two days before election day.