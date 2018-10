Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson’s Fast And Furious spin-off, Hobbs vs Shaw is now being filmed at Glasgow City Centre. Idris Elba playing the villain of the movie, was suited up in his all-black fighting gear as he performed stunts for the film. At one point, he was seen lying in a pile of broken […]

Idris Elba Films In Costume For ‘Fast And Furious’ Spin-Off ‘Hobbs Vs Shaw’ In Glasgow

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.