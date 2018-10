The male penguin couple that became an internet sensation as a “same-sex couple” has welcomed a baby chick on Friday according to Sydney’s Sea Life Aquarium. The couple, now known as “Sphengic” were spotted waddling around each other by the staff at the Aquarium. They noticed that Magic and Sphen recognized each other’s signature calls […]

