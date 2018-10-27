John Brennan Tells Donald Trump To “Clean Up His Act” Following President’s Media Attack

CIAs official portrait of John Brennan

Former Director of the CIA John Brennan told President Donald Trump to clean up his act and to “try to act presidential” as the president flip flops between calls for national unity in the face of the discovery of suspicious packages sent to several prominent Democrats and CNN’s offices, and blaming the ‘fake news’ media for causing a climate of political divisiveness.

Brennan delivered a tongue lashing to the president over twitter Thursday in response to President Trump’s tweet blaming mainstream media for its “purposely false and inaccurate reporting” that has caused “the Anger we see in our society.”

“Stop blaming others. Look in the mirror. Your inflammatory rhetoric, insults, lies, & encouragement of physical violence are disgraceful. Clean up your act…. try to act Presidential. The American people deserve much better. BTW, your critics will not be intimidated into silence,” Brennan wrote.

A day before President Trump penned his tweet, he had given a speech calling for unity, civility and disagreement without violence.

“Those engaged in the political arena must stop treating political opponents as being morally defective — have to do that. The language of moral condemnation and destructive routine, these are arguments and disagreements that have to stop. No one should carelessly compare political opponents to historical villains,” said Trump. “We want all sides to come together in peace and harmony.”

“I just want to tell you that in these times, we have to unify. We have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message, that acts or threats and political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America,” the president later added.

One of the suspicious packages containing a pipe bomb was sent to Brennan’s office at CNN’s New York City building on Wednesday.

According to senior law enforcement officials, a parody of the ISIS flag featuring an image of three women above the words “Get ‘Er Done” was printed on the bomb. The picture has been linked to the right-wing parody site, World News Bureau.

Packages were also sent to Former President and Former Vice President Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Former Attorney General Eric Holder, as well as billionaire George Soros and actor Robert De Niro.