Rockets Reportedly Offer Four First-Round Picks For Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves beat Heat in OT

The Houston Rockets (1-3) are reportedly going all in forMinnesota Timberwolves (2-3) four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler with an offer for a whopping four first-round picks. Houston would also have to include some players in the deal to offset Butler’s salary.

Rockets offer four first-round picks for Jimmy Butler

The offer falls in line with the NBA’s rule on the maximum number of first-round picks allowable in a deal.

The league prohibits teams from transferring first-rounders in back-to-back years and once acquired the furthest out a pick can be moved by a team is seven years.

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

These picks could give the Timberwolves more long-term draft assets and could also become immediate trade assets to use in other deals.

Butler requested a trade in the preseason and expressed his desire to leave Minnesota next summer and become an unrestricted free agent. Butler returned to the team despite his request and has averaged 24.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals in four starts this season.

Wolves owner Glen Taylor made an assurance to Butler that Minnesota would trade him as soon as the organization was satisfied with a deal, but nothing has convinced the team so far.

This deal, however, packs a punch like none of the others before it. It represents the Rockets’ desire to “sacrifice some long-term roster flexibility” to acquire a legitimate third star to pair with All-NBA guards James Harden and Chris Paul.

Last year, Paul and Harden helped Houston get within a game of toppling the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals, but this season has seen a struggling Rockets team that has now taken off to a 1-3 start.

If these reports are accurate and the deal is accepted, the Houston-Minnesota bid would represent the most first-round picks allowed in a trade offer in NBA history.