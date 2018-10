In small town Wisconsin, a Punjabi family prepares to celebrate the wedding of their only son, Iggy (Sathya Sridharan). But their only daughter, Boz (Shazi Raja), has other plans – namely opening a bar in Madison, Wisconsin. In turns out, beer has a very long history in the Batra family. Family legend has it that […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.