Incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill trails GOP Attorney General Josh Hawley by 4 points in a new poll from Missouri Scout. McCaskill has been one of the most endangered Democratic senators for the entire cycle. She has hit Hawley for his support of a lawsuit to gut Obamacare. Hawley has responded with misleading ads claiming that he supports coverage for preexisting conditions. Missouri voted for Donald Trump by 18% over Hillary Clinton .

