Soccer: Kamada scores for 3rd straight game for Sint-Truiden

Kamada

Japanese forward Daichi Kamada scored for the third straight game for Belgian Premier League side Sint-Truiden on Saturday, netting the opener in a 2-2 draw with Club Brugge.

Kamada gave his side the lead in the 18th minute at the Stayen football stadium, but the visitors went into halftime up 2-1 thanks to a penalty from Hans Vanaken and a 41st-minute strike from Siebe Schrijvers.

Sint-Truiden secured a share of the points with 12 minutes left when substitute defender Mats Rits turned the ball into his own net.

The 22-year-old Kamada has hit five goals in six matches since joining Sint-Truiden on loan from German first-division side Eintracht Frankfurt in August.

The only appearance in which he failed to score was a one-minute cameo as a substitute against Anderlecht on Sept. 30. He has netted in all three subsequent matches, all of them as a starter.

Sint-Truiden's starting 11 on Saturday included two other Japanese players -- internationals Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back and Wataru Endo in midfield. The club, currently seventh in the league, is owned by Japanese e-commerce firm DMM.com.