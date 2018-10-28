Voting under way in Fukushima gubernatorial election

Fukushima election

Voting is under way Sunday in the gubernatorial election in Fukushima Prefecture, with the incumbent's approach to reconstruction work in the wake of the 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster having been the major point of debate during the campaign.

In the election, incumbent Masao Uchibori, 54, faces three challengers -- Jun Kanayama, 78, a self-employed worker, Sho Takahashi, 30, an IT company owner, and Kazushi Machida, 42, prefectural chairman of the Japanese Communist Party. About 1.61 million people are eligible to vote.

All four candidates are running as independents. But Uchibori, currently in his first term, has received support from the ruling and opposition parties except for the communist party.

The northeastern prefecture is still on the road to recovery from the nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, which were triggered by the devastating earthquake-tsunami on March 11, 2011.