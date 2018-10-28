Main events scheduled for Monday, Oct. 29

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, Oct. 29:

-- A question-and-answer session, attended by leaders of political parties, to be held in the lower house of the Diet.

-- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks in Tokyo.

-- Wedding of Princess Ayako, youngest daughter of Emperor Akihito's late cousin, and commoner Kei Moriya to take place.

-- H-2A rocket carrying Ibuki-2 greenhouse gases observation satellite, United Arab Emirates' KhalifaSat Earth observation satellite to be launched from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.