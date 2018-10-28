FEATURE: Philippines reopens resort island of Boracay after cleanup

Philippines cleans up, wants to preserve Boracay for future generations+

The festive mood on the Philippines' resort island of Boracay during its reopening Friday sent ripples of jubilation beyond its shores.

The excitement was especially noticeable in a local boy who was doubly happy to welcome the 26th of October.

"It's my birthday and Boracay is reopened!" exclaimed Leandro Ampongan, the eldest child of a jewelry appraiser and a sari-sari store owner whose home is just 50 meters away from the pristine waters of the island's famed White Beach.

The sixth grader innocently feels that his 11th birthday carries some good luck because of its "perfect coincidence" with the end of Boracay's six-month closure for the initial phase of cleanup and reorganization that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered.

Excusing himself during the interview from time to time to assist his pregnant mother in attending to their store's customers, Ampongan turned a bit serious when asked why welcoming tourists back to Boracay is important to him.

He said he wants his parents' "income to improve," as well as the incomes of others on the island. "(Incomes) went down, according to our teacher," he said.

Ampongan's mother, Annabelle, 32, shared that sales from their store plummeted immediately after one of the world's most popular beach destinations closed on April 26.

Fortunately, her husband continued to receive a stable income from his job at a pawnshop. The couple are about to welcome their fourth child in less than a month.

Ampongan said he understands the need for Boracay's closure so that "everything can be fixed."

"There is a lot of garbage, and the beach is not clean. And the roads here are too narrow," he complained.

"In the end, it will be our children who will be affected if Boracay is not rehabilitated," Ampongan's mother said. "That was not easy for us. But that's OK, because it's for the benefit of the island and our children."

While he is not aware of Boracay's level of fame across the world, Ampongan is mighty proud of his home island, declaring how beautiful the front and back beaches are.

The closure of the 1,060-hectare island in the central region stemmed from Duterte's observation of how polluted the island's beaches had become. "Boracay is a cesspool," he said in February.

With the primary purpose of cleaning the island's waters during the six-month closure, the inter-agency rehabilitation task force went on to fix infrastructure, including drainage systems and roads; restore wetlands; review the compliance of all establishments to government, especially environmental, requirements; and corrected unsound practices.

With the first of the three-phase rehabilitation process completed, the quality of water at the White Beach has been guaranteed to be safe for swimming. Moreover, at least 70 percent of the road and drainage infrastructure has been completed, and compliance with a new policy banning structures on the beach is good.

Around 30 percent, or 157, of all accommodation establishments were certified to be compliant with government requirements, including for proper disposal of waste and sewage.

Some activities at the beachfront are already restricted, including open fires and the use of kerosene gas and fuel, as well as of fire dancing and partying.

Smoking and drinking alcohol are prohibited there, while sandcastle making will be regulated.

Tourist arrivals will be limited to 6,405 per day to avoid overcrowding on the island that is already home to some 32,500 residents.

"What you can see right now are people enjoying, swimming, playing around the beach...and taking selfies. That's the improvement we see," Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing told Kyodo News on Saturday.

"It's no longer really a party place by the beach. It's more on recreation and having a good time around pure nature," he added.

The Ampongans couldn't agree more, even as they also highly hope that the return of tourists will lead to a recovery in their store's sales.

The birthday celebrant, Leandro, started his special day with a swim at White Beach, and said, "Now, the beach looks very calm."

His mother adds, "It's a very refreshing sight because there are no more water sports. The beach is really good."

In her speech at the Boracay reopening ceremony, Fiona Lauren Molina of the Compliant Association of Boracay urged her fellow hotel operators and business owners "to continue being environmentally aware" and "make sure that Boracay is enjoyed by generations to come."

"As business owners, we recommitted to complying with environmental standards and to preserving this island as a crown jewel, now and for generations to come," she said.

As he welcomed guests at the reopening ceremony amid the flow of arriving tourists in a nearby makeshift landing platform by the port, Florencio Miraflores, the governor of Aklan province where the island belongs, claimed, "We're indeed a better Boracay for future generations to experience, to enjoy and to be proud of!"

As he grows up, Ampongan hopes "people will not be throwing wastes again, and the beach will be maintained." He also hopes to see the roads widened.

According to Densing, the interior undersecretary, the road construction will be completed and at least 70 percent of all business establishments will be reopened when the second phase of the rehabilitation ends in April next year.

And by the year-end of 2019, the full drainage system of the island will be finished, marking the achievement of full rehabilitation.

Eduardo Ano, Densing's principal officer at the Department of Interior and Local Government, says, "Boracay is very, very beautiful" by the end of 2019.

"The reopening of Boracay is not the culmination of our journey on sustainable tourism. It's just the beginning," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said at Friday's reopening ceremony.

"Together, let us ensure that generations from now, our children's children, will still say that it's more fun in the Philippines," she said.