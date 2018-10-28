Andrew Gillum Targeted By Racist Robocalls From White Supremacist Group, The Road To Power

Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, Democratic nominee for Florida Governor

Andrew Gillum, who’s campaigning to become Florida’s governor, was the target of a new racist robocall.

ANDREW GILLUM TARGETED BY A RACIST ROBOCALL

An Idaho-based white supremacist website called The Road To Power issued out the robocall on Tuesday. The phone call begins with an actor, who is claiming to be Gillum, speaking in affected minstrel dialect. He begins by saying, “Well, hello there. I is the Negro Andrew Gillum, and I be asking you to make me governor of this here state of Florida.”

This is accentuated by monkey screeches and minstrel music, with one of the website’s readers recognizing the background music from Amos ‘n’ Andy, which itself was based heavily around racial stereotypes.

Continuing, “Gillum” compares “the white man’s medicine, which is very expensive, ’cause it uses science and whatnot” to “the medicine of my African race.” According to the ad, Gillum’s healthcare plan will provide chicken feet as an inexpensive solution to voters. “So I’s promise, if you make me, Andrew Gillum, the governor, every peoples that be ailin’ will get all the chicken feets they need,” the voice claims.

Afterwards, the voice heads into anti-Semitic territory, claiming, “It was the Jews who owned the slave trade” and they will put “Negros in charge over the white folks.” The speaker concludes, “All the Jews gon’ vote me, Andrew Gillum, governor of this here state of Florida.” A chimpanzee screech and the requisite “paid for” message closes out the audio. Notably, The Road To Power paid for another attack ad against Gillum back in August.

Cynthia Moore Chestnut, chair of the Alachua County Democratic Party, expressed her disgust over the robocall, believing it was intended to scare African American citizens such as herself away from voting. Shawn Kinsey, chairman of the Polk County Democratic Party, echoed Chestnut’s reaction, describing the call as “disgusting.”

Gillum is currently locked in a tight race against Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis, who has also come under scrutiny for racial insensitivity. If Gillum wins, he will become Florida’s first black governor.