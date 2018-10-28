Michael Avenatti Says Democratic Nominee For 2020 “Better Be A White Male”

Portrait of Michael Avenatti by Richard Dole, 2016

Possible candidate for the next presidential election, Michael Avenatti, said in a Time magazine interview he believes the a white man would be the best choice for the Democrats to put forward to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

Avenatti said in the interview that it is unfortunate but true that white men are listened to more than women or people of color, and that for the Democrats to defeat Trump in the next election, they should nominate another white male.

“I think it better be a white male,” Avenatti said. “When you have a white male making the arguments, they carry more weight … Should they carry more weight? Absolutely not. But do they? Yes.”

SLIDESHOW: DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

He believes the fact that his own identity factored in as part of the reason he has been able to defend pornstar Stormy Daniels in her suit against President Trump.

Given this, Avenatti believes that white men in positions of power should speak up and defend other genders and minorities.

“A big tenet of my speeches is that we need more white men standing up and speaking up to defend women and minorities. When they do that, it carries weight among other white men,” Avenatti told CNN.

The lawyer rose to the political forefront this year by representing Daniels in her suit against the president. Daniels accused President Trump of paying her $130,000 to remain silent about an alleged affair the two had in 2006.

Trump has repeatedly denied the affair, though his former lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted to facilitating the payment at the president’s direction.

Avenatti gained further notoriety after taking on Julie Swetnick as a client, the third woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct during the Justice’s confirmation hearings.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Avenatti, calling him a “third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations.”

Avenatti responded to the president’s attacks with his own, calling Trump a narcissist and a disgrace.

Avenatti has not confirmed his intentions for running in the 2020 elections, though in the same Time interview, he said that after each event he attends, “it puts me a little closer to actually doing it.”

If he does decide to run, he will likely be facing other more prominent Democratic politicians, many of whom are women or people of color.