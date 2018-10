The ashes of Matthew Shepard, a gay man who was murdered in 1998 because he was gay, were interred in the National Cathedral Saturday morning. Shepard, 21, was beaten and killed by two men in October 1998. The attack shocked the nation and helped the LGBT rights movement by bringing much-needed attention to the violence LGBT […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.