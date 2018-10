After 31 years of appearing on The Simpsons, Indian shopkeeper Apu will be cut from the show. The character, voiced by white actor Hank Azaria, was the subject of heated debate after being branded a racist caricature in the documentary, The Problem with Apu. The documentary claims the character is tainted with “a little bit of the poison […]

Apu To Be Cut From ‘The Simpsons’ After 31 Years

